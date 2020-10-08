Residents shocked after FBI raids neighbor’s home in connection to attempted kidnapping of governor

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Livingston County, MI (WNEM) — Neighbors in a quiet community got quite the shock Wednesday when FBI agents showed up at a nearby home.

“The more I looked I started seeing one guy had an FBI t-shirt on, I’m like ‘wow, that’s weird, that must just be a novelty thing,’” said Gary Hovsepian. “But then I seen other people with the same t-shirts on and I’m like, ‘wow, something’s going on.’”

That “something going on” was a raid of a house in Hartland Township in Livingston County late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

The house belongs to 24-year-old Ty Garbin.

According to the FBI, Garbin is one of multiple people charged in a conspiracy to overthrow the government and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Garbin’s neighbors said he’s lived there for a year at most and no one saw it coming.

“Here in Hartland you don’t hear it, especially in this type of a neighborhood, because we have all kind people here,” said Neighbor Barbara Sherey. “Hartland Meadows is a very fine house community. It’s just shocking that someone would even have that idea let alone try to plot it out or whatever.”

The raid was conducted by FBI agents, and several Michigan State Police officers were on scene, including their swat team.

Other officers were dressed in camo gear carrying guns.

Hours after the raid, the affidavit alleging the conspirator’s plans was released.

“Well I’ll tell you what I was floored when I heard on the news at 12 what they were planning,” Hovsepian, Garbin’s next door neighbor said. And that is scary. I’m already afraid of what’s going on in this world with the politics and how desperate certain people are.”

While the broken window and blinds were cleaned up earlier today, the Hartland community will remember this house for much longer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.