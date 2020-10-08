Saginaw County reports 19 new cases of COVID-19

National-World

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM ) — Saginaw County is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

The Saginaw County Health Department is reporting a total of 2,947 COVID-19 cases, 139 deaths, and 1,835 recoveries.

Based on new CDC guidelines, the Saginaw County Health Department said they are considering someone recovered if:

24 hours without fever (without using fever reducing medications) and

Improved symptoms, and

10 days since first onset of symptoms

For those who have tested positive but remained asymptomatic, they are considered recovered if it has been 10 days since the date of the positive test.

The health department stopped including the total number of tests performed, the number of pending tests, and the number of negative tests.

The department also said they will not name businesses where employees or customers tested positive for COVID-19 if investigation reveals no potential for direct contact with the public–meaning less than six feet for more than 15 minutes without a mask. If the investigation results in the inability to identify direct close contacts of a positive case, the public would be notified.

With the latest increase in cases, the health department is asking everyone to do the following:

Wear a mask when out in public

Maintain 6-feet of distance from others when out in public

Practice good public health measures like washing your hands, covering your coughs, and staying home if you don’t feel well or suspect you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19

