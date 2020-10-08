Vanderbilt doctor explains false negative COVID-19 tests

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — NFL players and White House staff continue to have new COVID-19 cases almost each day.

It poses the question how a test can read negative when you could in actuality be carrying the virus.

“If I get infected today its pretty much a 100% guarantee that my test today would be negative because I’m simply not making enough virus to turn that test positive. Each day that goes by the risk of a false negative declines, but it never really goes to zero,” said Dr. David Aronoff, director of the division of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Aronoff said there are two types of testing.

“One is a molecular test which is very similar to the test that take several days sometimes to come back. They are also sometimes referred to as PCR tests. Those are more sensitive. They can detect lower amounts of virus than some of these newer rapid tests that we refer to as Antigen tests that detect part of the virus and that are truly very rapid, usually within 15 minutes or so.”

He said regardless of which test you the results could still appear as negative and you could still endanger others.

“Even if they’re not shedding enough virus out of their nose to turn the test positive or swab in their nose they could still be contagious through their breath to other people. The incubation; which means the period of time between getting infected and developing symptoms can be anywhere up to 2 days to weeks for people. If somebody develops symptoms they generally have been shedding a high amount of virus for about 2 days before.”

Dr. Aronoff said the risk of a false negative is lower if you are showing symptoms.

