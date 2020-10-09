105-yo casts her absentee ballot

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS) — There was a big celebration outside the Buncombe County election headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

Poll workers congratulated Mrs. Julia Ray, a soon to be 106-year-old, for casting her absentee ballot.

“I’m thankful that I’m here,” Ray said. “When you’ve lived as long as I’ve lived, every election is important.”

Ray was born before women were given the right to vote.

“Oct. 28, 1914,” her daughter, Wilma Ray-Bledsoe, said proudly.

“I hope I’ve got enough upstairs to follow directions,” Ray joked about being able to cast her vote.

She was born in the mountains.

Some 82 years ago, she and her late husband, Jesse G. Ray Sr. founded Jesse Ray Funeral Home in the Asheville area.

Mrs. Ray, a mom, grandmother and great-grandmother, has served on multiple boards, including those for Mission and UNC Asheville.

Her daughter said Mrs. Ray has carried that same go-getter spirit everyday since.

“As you can see, she’s alert and witty and still has the capacity to go zap between your eyes. So, it’s very special,” Ray-Bledsoe said.

When asked what propelled her to vote now, Mrs. Ray said, “When you know you have young grandchildren who are just facing all the problems that we have in the world.”

Her family said if their mom can vote, so can you.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.