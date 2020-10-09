5 charged in alleged revenge killing of 62-year-old woman

National-World

Mobile, AL (WALA) — Mobile Police arrested four more people connected to an alleged revenge killing of a 62-year-old woman.

The first suspect in the case, Quinta Martize McCants, was taken into custody on Monday. MPD detectives followed that up on Wednesday with the arrest of Darrin Miller.

Police said three other men were found hiding in Birmingham. They are identified as Antonio McCants, Laquonte McCants, and Darrion Johnson.

Investigators believe the five men took part in the killing of Martha McGinsey who was gunned down in her home on Roderick Road on September 29.

Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said McGinsey’s murder was retaliation for the killing 25-year-old Keontae McCants earlier that day on Lyric Street in Prichard. McGinsey’s son, Sidney Zireef Burke, has been charged with murder in that case.

“This should have never happened. We can prevent this from happening if we stop using firearms to resolve conflict we have in our community. We have to do better as a city — I’m asking everyone to pay attention to what has happened here,” said Chief Battiste.

The chief said four of the men arrested in McGinsey’s killing are related to Keontae McCants and one is a family friend.

Shortly after McGinsey was killed, police said the group fired shots into the home of Burke’s father on Spruce Street.

“I think there is bad blood between these two families, but I haven’t seen anything that suggests this is a gang problem. It’s an aggressive family revenge type situation,” said Chief Battiste.

Investigators said they were able to identify the suspects thanks to home surveillance video.

“I’m grateful to the citizens of this community that reached out to us and helped us to bring some level of justice by turning over their doorbell ring camera footage,” said Chief Battiste. “I’m also grateful to the hard work that the men and women of the Mobile Police Department put into making sure they ran down every possible lead they could and make sure we were able to get to this point — in such a short amount of time.”

All five men are charged with murder and firing into an occupied building. The investigation is ongoing.

Quinta McCants has since bonded out. Battiste said they are working to get the three suspects back from Birmingham and will request they be held without bond because they have proven they’re a flight risk.

