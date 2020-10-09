Atlanta leaders seek solution to shootings

National-World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Members of a community where several families reside say they have had to normalize gunplay as drive-by shootings have become more common.

“Hard to think this becomes a normal thing, but that’s sort of how you have to approach it when it’s happened six times in three months, I guess,” said a woman who didn’t want to share her identity out of fear of retribution

The mayor, council member Natalyn Archibong and top-ranking Atlanta Police officers held a special meeting to address the dangerous situation in Edgewood.

“I am aware of the challenges that are happening in the Edgewood community and we take these very, very seriously,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Since June there has been three deaths and more than seven people shot within a couple of blocks of Hardee and Mayson St, which included a wild scene of a man at 2 p.m. hanging out of a truck continuously firing a gun.

“When the very first shooting happened my neighbor was outside with his son, yeah in broad daylight it’s just absurd,” the woman said.

APD now plans to occupy a property at the intersection to increase their presence in the community.

“We will be turning that into a spot for Zone 6 officers to go in,” said APD Interim Chief Rodney Bryant. “We believe this should be up and operational by October 15, while we are opening that we’ll be increasing cameras and lighting.”

The department also said they are working closely with the community to establish relationships.

Families said to CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy the gunfire is so bad they fear taking their children to the community gardens. They add that hearing automatic gunshots being fired every day is no way to live.

“They’ll be staffing at the sub-station that’s on the corner, which I won’t hold my breath, it’s been sitting there for four months just vacant,” added the resident.

