Jonathan Price’s name added to ‘Say Their Names’ Memorial in Rockwall

Rockwell, TX (KTVT) — A rural farm in Rockwall is honoring the life of Jonathan Price, the man shot and killed by Wolfe City police officer Shaun David Lucas.

This week, his picture was added to this “Say Their Names” Memorial at Tate Farms located at 12992 S FM 548 Rockwall, TX 75032.

Inside the chapel, visitors will find photos of Martin Luther King Jr, George Floyd, Atatiana Jefferson and Botham Jean.

The owner of the farm says she has received criticism over the set up.

“A lot of people think that this is an anti police memorial and it’s not. We have police in our family. This is a memorial to honor lives lost to systemic racism and racial injustice.”

The public is invited to see the memorial.

It’s open Thursday through Monday.

