Mobile home park residents fear development project will displace them

CARSON, CA (KABC) — Dozens of senior citizens who live just down the street from Carson City Hall are voicing their anger and fear over the sale and proposed development of their mobile home park.

Last year, Imperial Avalon Mobile Estates on Avalon Boulevard was bought by Faring Capital — a real estate company — and according to the city, Faring Capital plans to redevelop the property, turning it into a mixed-use development.

Park resident Anastasia Loion tells Eyewitness News the “cost of housing is way high. If you want a one-bedroom, if your lucky, the minimum is $1,500.”

For most of the seniors who live at the mobile home community, they’re on fixed incomes and say they cannot afford to live anywhere else.

Mona Borotesana is one of them.

“It seems like we have to look for homes if we can afford it. Otherwise, we’ll be out on the street. Just like the rest of people who have no money,” she says.

Her neighbor, Tora Philipp says “They’re not fighting for us. When they come to that proposal to sell the park why didn’t they say something and come to us and see us?”

The deal with Faring Capital is done. The developer and the city now have to work out the plans on how to ease the fears of the current residents and provide much needed housing units in Carson.

Mayor Albert Robles tells Eyewitness News what’s on the table to take care of the residents.

“That includes relocation assistance, financial assistance, and it includes more than any other residents have received anywhere in the state of California when other parks have been closed in other cities around the state,” he says.

The developers say their project also includes senior housing with current residents given priority — if they can afford it.

So here’s the timeline — the development of this new project isn’t scheduled for at least a couple of years.

The mayor says that gives them some time for the residents, developer and the city to come up with a plan to make sure the senior citizens have a place to live.

