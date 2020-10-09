Owner shaken, shocked after SUV barrels into Chinese restaurant

National-World

PITTSTON, PA (WNEP) — The owner of a Chinese restaurant was left shocked after an SUV came barreling through her storefront window.

The SUV crashed into the China III restaurant in Pittston Wednesday evening, leaving behind a lot of damage.

In a shocking surveillance video posted to Facebook, you can see an SUV come flying through the storefront window of the China III restaurant in Pittston while the owners and their son were inside.

Owner Susan Ren says the driver was a customer who had come to pick up an order around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“We had just given the order for him. So I don’t know what happened to him,” said Ren.

But then the situation became even more frightening and quite bizarre.

The video then shows the driver reversing and slamming back into the restaurant two more times, smashing into a refrigerator and cartons of soda.

“The truck goes through this side, happens three times. Boom, boom, boom, three times, not one time stop, three times going,” said Ren.

Ren says he orders food from them regularly but doesn’t know him personally, only that he is in his 80s.

Zak Abrose is a delivery driver for China III and can’t understand why he would do this.

“When I saw it, I said accident because he’s an older gentleman,” said Abrose. “But when I saw the reverse and then the forward and then the reverse and forward again – unless he has a mental history, I don’t really, it doesn’t really seem to look too good.”

Pittston police could not release any information on the crash, saying that could only come from the chief, and the chief was gone for the day.

Dora Ding is the owner of Fuji restaurant in Pittston and is a friend of Ren.

She’s just amazed they weren’t hurt after seeing the SUV repeatedly hitting the restaurant.

“Back and forth, back and forth, I think three times. And the last time he turned to the wheel and directly to the {counter}, so that’s scary,” said Ding.

The owner of this plaza believes the driver of the SUV wasn’t seriously hurt; however, an ambulance crew was also there.

