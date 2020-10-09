Pennsylvania Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in Bill Cosby’s appeal

National-World

A Pennsylvania Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in actor Bill Cosby’s appeal to overturn his 2018 conviction of aggravated indecent assault.

The arguments will be heard during the start of the December session virtually, according to the filing.

Cosby, once known as “America’s Dad,” was convicted in 2018 for drugging and sexually assaulting a former Temple University employee. Andrea Constand had claimed the comedian gained her trust before allegedly sexually assaulting her at his home in 2004.

He is less than two years into a three-to-10 year sentence at a prison outside Philadelphia.

A previous ruling by the high court granted the former actor and comedian the ability to appeal two issues in the case. One issue pertains to the witnesses who testified about alleged assaults that were not part of the charges. And the second involves the prior district attorney’s decision not to charge Cosby a decade ago.

At his criminal trial the judge allowed five other women, including supermodel Janice Dickinson, to testify that Cosby had incapacitated and assaulted them in other incidents. Prosecutors said these “prior bad act” witnesses showed Cosby had a pattern in his assaults.

But, Cosby’s legal team has argued that their testimony was dated and dissimilar from the criminal accusations and should not have been allowed in court.

In addition, the trial featured Cosby’s deposition in his civil case in which he admitted that he procured Quaaludes for women he wanted to have sex with. Cosby’s attorneys say he only answered deposition questions because he was allegedly promised there would not be a criminal case based on Constand’s allegations.

History of the case

Andrea Constand says she considered Cosby a mentor and he had gained her trust. She claimed Cosby gave her pills to incapacitate her and then sexually assaulted her in 2004. Constand told police about the incident in 2005 but prosecutors declined to press charges. They settled the case in a civil court.

Several years later, dozens of women came forward to say Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted them while he was a powerful figure in the entertainment industry. But, Constand’s was the only case that occurred within the statute of limitations.

A new team of prosecutors took up the case, and relying on Constand’s and Cosby’s statements in a civil deposition, arrested him in December 2015.

The 83-year old actor is now serving his sentence at SCI Phoenix, a state prison near Collegeville, Pennsylvania, for three convictions of aggravated indecent assault. He has also been designated a sexually violent predator in Pennsylvania.