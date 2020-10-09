Pets rescued from deadly home explosion up for adoption

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KENANSVILLE, Duplin County (WLOS) — Several of the animals rescued from a deadly Duplin County home explosion are now available for adoption.

Officials say there were 17 pets rescued from the home; the man who lived there, Lon Record, was killed in the blast.

Duplin County Animals Services currently has seven of the pets under its care, and workers are hoping to find forever homes for the six dogs and one cat. Shelter attendants like Jessica Summerlin say the pets have been through a lot of trauma already, so they are looking for true animal lovers. She adds that thanks to community support, adoption fees for these special animals have been waived.

Employees thank those who have already donated money, and anyone interested in adopting one of the animals is asked to contact Duplin County Animal Services.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.