Video: Woman boldly walks in home, steals purse

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) — A bold purse-snatching that was caught on camera has neighbors on edge in Gresham.

Shortly after putting up the Halloween decorations Tuesday night, things got spooky for Whitney Forrester and her family.

“It’s very, very violating and it’s very scary,” Forrester said.

Forrester said she was home near Northeast 176th Avenue and Northeast Glisan with her four kids just before 7 p.m. when she heard something in the entryway.

“The door apparently got left unlocked and I heard my door move and I thought it was one of my kids, so I was like, ‘hey, who’s doing what, what are you doing over there,'” Forrester said.

By the time she got up and looked outside, Forrester said she only recalled seeing something move in her peripheral vision, and then seeing a woman in a car speeding away down the street.

“Once I got back inside, I noticed my purse was no longer there,” Forrester said.

Her neighbor’s surveillance camera across the street filled in the blanks. Forrester said she was able to watch the crime unfold in real time.

“When she first pulls in she slows down right in front of me and my neighbor’s house,” Forrester told FOX 12 as she re-watched the footage.

The surveillance footage shows a Subaru parking in the driveway in front of the camera, followed by a woman getting out of the car and walking across the street over to Forrester’s building.

“She doesn’t walk up to the house with anything, and then all of a sudden she walks out of the area with a purse shoved under her arm,” Forrester said.

Forrester guesses the woman was only inside her home for about 20 seconds. The security footage then shows the same woman running back to the car with a purse, get into the car, then back up and drive away.

Forrester says a police officer told her a similar incident was reported earlier in the afternoon not far from her neighborhood. She said that according to the officer, the car involved is stolen.

“She’s out driving around someone else’s car and just walking into people’s houses,” Forrester said. “They have no shame, they have no boundaries.”

Forrester added that she’s worried about this person taking advantage of others.

“It’s very concerning for vulnerable people out there, and that she’ll do this to someone else who isn’t as capable of taking care of themselves as me or someone else,” Forrester said.

The Gresham Police Department confirmed it is investigating the intrusion and theft, but didn’t respond to questions about related cases or the status of the investigation Thursday night.

