What you need to know about coronavirus on Friday, October 9

Donald Trump’s physician has cleared him to resume public engagements on Saturday, saying the President “has completed his course of therapy for Covid-19.”

But many questions about his health remain unanswered. Crucially, Trump and his doctors are still refusing to say when the President last tested negative for the virus, making it difficult to know whether he’s still contagious.

The President gave two interviews to Fox News yesterday, claiming he was feeling great even as he had to pause and audibly clear his throat and cough during the interview. “I don’t think I’m contagious at all,” he said, adding that he’s thinking about holding an election rally on Saturday night.

The White House announced Trump tested positive early last Friday. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say people infected with coronavirus need to wait 10 days after their symptoms first appear before being around others, and need to be 24 hours fever-free without taking fever-reducing medication. The CDC adds that people with moderate to severe cases can be infectious for up to 20 days.

It’s unclear how severe Trump’s symptoms have been. He was hospitalized, received supplemental oxygen, treated with an experimental antibody cocktail, and given a steroid typically reserved for severe cases of Covid-19.

By those guidelines, Trump should still be isolating, not campaigning. But just two days after being discharged from the hospital, he was working in the Oval Office.

Q. What does asymptomatic mean?

A: Asymptomatic describes a person who is infected but does not have symptoms. With Covid-19, asymptomatic carriers can still easily infect others without knowing it. So if you’re infected but don’t feel sick, you could still get others very sick.

Why the ‘I don’t need a mask, I’ve tested negative’ excuse is wrong

Until Trump’s infection, the White House strategy for keeping him and others in the administration safe was one of testing only. Its failure did not come as a surprise to scientists. Testing is important. But its purpose is to contain infection, not to prevent it.

The tests are not perfect and can show false negatives. People also don’t test positive immediately after getting infected, because it takes a while for the virus to replicate in a person’s body to levels high enough to be picked up by a test. Testing is only one piece of the puzzle and it needs to be coupled with other measures such as masks, social distancing and contact tracing.

Europe reports more cases than the US, Brazil, and India

Tighter restrictions are set to come into effect in more French cities as the country’s new coronavirus continue to spike. Lille, Lyon, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne are now under “maximum alert” along with Marseille and Paris. France, along with Austria, Romania, and Czech Republic reported new case highs this week.

Europe, which is now reporting more Covid-19 cases than the United States, Brazil, and India, is struggling to contain the second wave. The World Health Organization reported 338,779 new cases globally yesterday, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic.

Even ‘mild’ Covid-19 can be a lengthy, challenging illness

In the hours after Trump confirmed he had Covid-19, his symptoms were described as mild.

Even once he had a fever and a cough, they were still mild. But one of the factors that makes Covid-19 complicated is how quickly it can change.

All coronavirus infections start mild, doctors say, and the majority — about 80% — stay that way.

Mild infection, though, is a broad description that captures a number of possible symptoms. And with Covid-19, even a mild case can be lengthy and uncomfortable.

Here’s a positive development: People are getting better at remembering to wash their hands, according to a new research from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Washing your hands with soap and water is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Here’s how to do it properly:

Wet your hands with clean, running water. Then, turn off the tap and soap up your hands. Work the soap into a lather by rubbing your hands together. Lather soap onto the backs of your hands, in between your fingers and under your nails. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Rinse your hands well under clean, running water. Dry your hands using a clean towel, or air-dry them.

“If someone had worn a mask somewhere along the line, my parents would probably still be alive.” — John Steenwyk, grocery manager

Enforcing Montana’s mask mandate is part of supermarket manager John Steenwyk’s job. It puts him in the crosshairs of anti-maskers, and while he tells them a lot of things to convince them to wear masks, there’s one thing he won’t say to them, even though he could. CNN’s Thomas Lake tells the story of a battle over masks playing out in a grocery store at the edge of Yellowstone National Park. Listen Now.