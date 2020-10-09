Woman charged with attacking security guard, using racial slurs

National-World

LOS ANGELES, CA (KCAL/KCBS) — A Malibu woman is facing felony charges for throwing a glass bottle at a grocery store security guard in West Hollywood Monday, while also hurling racial slurs at her.

Kashmire Duran, 37, was charged with one count each of assault with a deadly weapon and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, both felonies.

She also faces one misdemeanor count of violation of civil rights, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office reported Thursday.

The attack occurred on Monday morning in the parking lot of a supermarket when the security guard attempted to break up an argument involving Duran.

Duran threw a glass bottle at the victim, assaulted her and used racial epithets against her, the DA’s office said. The exact circumstances of the attack and what lead up to it were not confirmed.

Duran was arrested on the morning of the attack and later released after posting $30,000 bail, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department inmate records. She was due back in court Thursday.

If convicted as charged, she faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison.

