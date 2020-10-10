Police search for gunman who shot Army veteran at Theodore gas station

National-World

THEODORE, AL (WALA) — FOX10 News obtained shocking video from a shooting at a Theodore gas station on Thursday that sent an Army veteran to the hospital.

It was a close call at a gas station on Highway 90 early Thursday morning, a Jeep being driven by James Isham nearly hitting a silver sedan. Police say that is when words were exchanged. Isham then drove off and the silver sedan followed close behind. Isham’s family says near one of the exits, Isham got out of his Jeep, along with someone from the other vehicle, and was shot.

“He made a mistake coming that close to their vehicle, it happens all the time,” said Shanan Isham, James’ wife. “That’s not enough to try and end someone’s life over.”

The shooting happened at the Mobil at the intersection of Highway 90 and Bellingrath Road.

In the video the gas station provided, you can see Isham on the ground for a few moments after being shot before he gets up and drives home.

His wife says he did not realize he was shot in the abdomen until hours later.

“He’s in a lot of pain,” Shanan said. “The bullet did a lot of damage. He’s got a very long road ahead of him. He’s got at least two more surgeries coming up.”

As Isham remains in the hospital, Mobile Police detectives are searching for the shooter.

“I have prepared for this kind situation my whole life,” Shanan said. “My parents are in the military, my husband did 12 years for this country. He did 12 years giving people like this the right to carry that gun he was shot with.”

The investigation is ongoing. If you know anything, call police.

