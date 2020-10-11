Family mourns man’s death after being tased by police

National-World

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) — A Forest Grove family is mourning the loss of 44-year-old James Marshall.

During an incident with Forest Grove Police on Oct. 7, Marshall was tased after officers say he was “uncooperative” and “erratic.” Shortly after the four officers noticed he was not breathing. The officers rendered aid and Marshall was taken to a hospital. His family said he was in coma until he died on the evening of Oct. 9.

His adopted daughter, Brittany Getsinger, said she believes this could have been prevented.

“He died last night so he’s no longer with us,” Getsinger said. “That is the reality of something like that happened.”

Getsinger said she wants people to remember him for who he was, a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend.

“I have to go home to my son and tell him, when he asks me where his ‘Grumpy’ is.. that he’s in heaven with his great-grandma,” she said.

The incident is under investigation and the four officers involved have been placed on paid leave.

Getsinger said that this one incident should not define who he really was.

“This is not his life, this is not who he was,” she said. “He’s not a criminal. He has no background. He’s not a bad person. He was a family man. He loved people.

Marshall’s cousin, Sean Kalinoski said he’s still in disbelief.

“He’s not here and that’s not fair and that’s not right and he didn’t deserve it,” he said.

Marshall’s family said he was a logger and true family man.

“He’s kind of old fashioned, like sticks to morals and principles and has his own honor code that he goes by,” Kalinoski said.

The family is waiting for an autopsy.

“You see this stuff on the news and you would never imagine that it would happen to you, but it did to us and to our family,” Getsinger said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe.

