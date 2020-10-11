NFL’s Alex Smith returns to play two years after life-threatening leg injury

National-World

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith entered an NFL game Sunday for the first time since suffering a life-threateing leg injury almost two years ago.

Smith took snaps at quarterback after Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins was benched and backup Kyle Allen was injured in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

His family loved it, standing and applauding his return.

Smith sustained the devastating leg injury after being sacked against the Houston Texans in November 2018 and suffered a spiral and compound fracture to his right tibia and fibula. He has since undergone 17 surgeries.

He was left fighting for his life after contracting sepsis — the body’s life-threatening response to infection — and nearly had to have his leg amputated.

Smith’s recovery from injury was documented in “Project 11,” an hour-long program that aired on ESPN earlier this year.

“No NFL player has ever been through what Alex Smith has,” said Andy Tennant, “E60” executive producer. “He’s normally a very private person but he wanted to document his road to recovery as well and as detailed as possible, with the hope that future players could use it as a road map.”