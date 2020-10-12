After 5 nights of protests and curfew lifted, officials discuss next steps

National-World

WAUWATOSA, WI (WDJT) — After five straight nights of protests in Wauwatosa, things are finally beginning to quiet down. The citywide curfew expired at 6 a.m. Monday morning, Oct. 12.

Wauwatosa officials are set to hold a news conference Monday morning.

Wauwatosa police say four people were arrested Sunday night for violating curfew.

Protesters have taken to the streets since Wednesday, Oct. 7, following the decision not to charge Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah in the shooting death of Alvin Cole.

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride says each night has become more peaceful than the night before.

“I wanted to compliment the protesters and I want to compliment the police force, it was a much better night I hope,” Mayor McBride said. “If we have another peaceful night, “I’m sure we are going to let it lapse and we will go forward and hopes everything approaches back to what is normal.”

However, not everyone is for the protesting. The group “Tosa Together” says it’s hoping the demonstrations end claiming it’s not fair to residents of Wauwatosa.

