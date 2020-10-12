K-9 deputy locates motorcyclist after crash

National-World

CASS COUNTY, MI (WBND) — A K-9 deputy located a motorcyclist suffering from a head injury after police could not locate the victim at the scene of a crash on Sunday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

On October 11, around 8 p.m., deputies were called to the scene of a crash involving injuries at the intersection of Dutch Settlement Road and East Street in Penn Township.

Deputies at the scene could not find a victim near the motorcycle that was involved in the crash.

Dispatch received a 911 call saying that someone had started walking up a driveway in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway but left in an unknown direction, police said.

K-9 Faust was sent out to track the person in a thick wooded area about a quarter of a mile from the crash scene.

According to police, K-9 Faust located the motorcycle’s driver in a ditch with a head injury.

The 28-year-old Marcellus man was traveling on Dutch Settlement Road when the motorcycle went off the road and struck multiple trees.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.

