KC group goes from curbside food to curbside ballot notary ahead of election

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV KSMO) — From now until the November election, you might find notaries sitting outside your favorite coffee shop or restaurant.

The group leading that effort, Curbside KC, started its curbside service with food to help restaurants and patrons out during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now they have shifted their focus to helping make sure Missouri voters’ mail-in ballots are valid.

Mail-in voting is open to any Missouri voter, but all mail-in ballots within the state must be notarized. For notarizing through Curbside KC, no appointment is needed, and the service is free.

Officials estimate 2020 will be a record-breaking year for absentee and advanced voting. The Kansas City Election Board has said it’s received close to 15,000 mail-in ballot requests. They all must be notarized to be counted.

The next event for Curbside KC is Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Monarch Coffee on Broadway Boulevard north of West 36th Street.

