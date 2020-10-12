Protesters topple statues of Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt in Portland

National-World

Protesters in Portland, Oregon, pulled down statues of Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt on Sunday evening and also vandalized some businesses, police said.

The action happened the evening of an “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage” — the day before the federally recognized Columbus Day — in which activists had called for people to start marching at 7:30 p.m., according to a flyer on social media.

One flyer instructed people to “wear black, cover up” in addition to saying that photos, videos and streamers were not allowed.

Portland Police Sgt. Kevin Allen said police declared the protest a riot. Portland has had regular protests against police brutality and racial injustice since Minneapolis police killed George Floyd in May.

In addition to being pulled down, the Lincoln statue had “Dakota 38” spray painted on its base, photos show.

That’s a reference to 38 Dakota natives hanged in Mankato, Minnesota — the largest mass execution in the US — which Lincoln ordered. Then-Minnesota Gov. Alexander Ramsey originally ordered more than 300 men sentenced to hanging but President Lincoln reduced the number.

The hangings took place after the Dakota War of 1862, also known as the Sioux Uprising.

President Roosevelt’s statue had “stolen lands,” written on it. He has drawn criticism for his forced removal of indigenous persons, which he used to make his conservation efforts possible.

CNN has reached out to the apparent organizers in Portland for comment but has not yet received a response.

The original idea of the protest appears to have been started by an organization called Indigenous Action.

“We envision this Day of Rage to be decentralized, filled with creative direct action (both above ground and below ground), daring, and with extraordinary diversity of tactics,” the groups says in a post on its website.

CNN affiliate KPTV reports that windows at the Oregon Historical Society were smashed after the protesters pulled down the statues. CNN has reached out to the Historical Society for comment.