10/9/2020 With predictions of this election having extremely high voter turnout Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins and his office are making sure everything is in order before election day. The goal is to make sure that every voter can have the accessibility, safety, and convenience to vote their way.

Members of the media were able to go on a guided tour with Hollins highlighting ‘What to Expect at the Polls’ at the NRG Arena. Media were able to voting booths and note how poll workers would keep voters safe in regards to maintaining social distancing and keep things as contactless as possible.

Safety protocols being advised are as follows:

*Election workers will be provided with Personal Protection Equipment.

*Each polling location will have a sanitization station to provide hand sanitizer before and after voting.

*Voting machines will be placed six feet apart to allow for social distancing.

*There will be markers indicating where to stand to ensure social distancing while voters are waiting to be checked in.

*Voters will be given finger covers so that they can operate the voting machine without physically touching it.

*Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be provided.

NRG Arena will serve as Harris County Election Headquarters and be a place where voters can vote in person at the polling location, from their vehicle with drive thru voting location, or deliver their mail in ballot. NRG Arena is a 24 hour voting location.

Early Voting starts Tuesday, October 13 through Friday, October 30. For more information on Early Voting and Election Day locations, visit harrisvotes.com/locations

