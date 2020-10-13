20 Burmese Pythons found slithering in Utah home

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KSL) — A Holladay man was arrested Friday and booked on multiple counts involving the possession and unlawful attempt to sell Burmese Python snakes.

Marty Bone was booked at the Salt Lake County Jail after an undercover operation in which the officer purchased a baby Burmese Python from Bone.

Before the sting operation to purchase the snake occurred, Salt Lake County Animal Services confirmed that Bone had not applied for or obtained an exotic animal permit or dangerous animal permit since 2017.

Police say they found 20 living snakes inside Bone’s home, and that most of them were freely roaming the house.

Ten of the snakes were more than 10 feet in length.

Along with the snakes, police say they found “fresh marijuana,” thousands of dollars in cash, a firearm and pills in a plastic container identified as opiate derivatives.

Bone was booked on one count of unlawful sale of an exotic animal, ten counts of possessing an exotic animal without a permit, ten counts of possession of a dangerous animal without a permit, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and one count of possession of a firearm by a category II restricted person.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.