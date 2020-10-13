2021 Miami marathon, half-marathon canceled over COVID concerns

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Miami, FL (WFOR) — The 2021 Miami Marathon and Half-Marathon are now canceled over COVID concerns.

Organizers broke the news Monday night, saying, in part:

“Believe me when I say we are devastated. This will be the first time we are unable to host this event since its inception in 2003, however the health and well-being of our running community is of utmost importance. Due to coronavirus-related concerns for our runners, spectators, volunteers, staff, vendors and the numerous partners and essential workers that support us throughout race weekend, we made the difficult decision to cancel Miami’s premiere endurance event.”

The races were supposed to take place on Jan. 31.

Registered participants will be emailed on Oct. 26 to choose whether they want to defer or switch their entry.

Those who defer can participate in the rescheduled 2022 event. Participants who decide to switch will be given the following options:

Access to a free online program leading up to the virtual event in January

Free entry into the Virtual 2021 Life Time Tropical 5K (Jan. 17), Virtual Half Marathon (Jan. 24) and Virtual Full Marathon (Jan. 31)

Guaranteed entry into the participant capped 2022 Life Time Miami Marathon and Half Marathon

Donate their registration fee to the Miami-Dade County Public

Get a refund for their registration fee (minus processing fees)

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.