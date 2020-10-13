Bouncer’s quick thinking prevents possible deadly shooting at bar

National-World

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KOCO) — A bouncer’s quick thinking at a well-known bar in downtown Oklahoma City might have stopped a deadly shooting.

Multiple calls came in after a fight broke out at Kong’s Cantina and Grill near Northwest 10th Street and North Walker Avenue.

“As they were attempting to break the fight up, the suspect pulled a gun and held it to one of the security guard’s heads,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

According to police, the security staff had started to wrestle the gun away from the suspect when one shot was fired, hitting a beam in the ceiling. But in a crowded bar, chaos ensued.

“Everyone just ran out of here just now,” a person told 911.

“Where’s that person at?” the dispatch officer responded.

“Inside the bar. We have somebody on the ground right now,” the person said.

That person was the suspect being held down by security.

“They were able to get the gun away from the suspect and detain him until officers arrived,” Morgan said.

Thanks to the security guard, no one was hurt.

“Is it safe to go back and get my beer?” a person asked 911.

“No,” a dispatch officer responded.

The suspect faces multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.

