Community raises funds for slaying victim’s family

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTBS) — A small east Texas community is grieving the loss of a New Boston mother, who died after someone cut her baby from her womb.

The alleged attack happened on Austin Street in New Boston.

Reagan Hancock, 21, and her unborn child did not survive.

Authorities say Taylor Parker, 27, was stopped Friday morning by Texas DPS Troopers in DeKalb, where she claimed to have delivered the baby.

Parker and the baby were escorted to the McCurtain Memorial Hospital in Idabel, where it was determined she had not given birth

Oklahoma investigators arrested Parker at the hospital.

Officials say Parker is facing charges of kidnapping and homicide.

She’s being held in Idabel city jail.

The baby’s body has been sent to Texas for an autopsy.

Friends and local businesses from the New Boston area are putting their resources together to help the Hancock family.

Sarah Whitehead says Reagan Hancock’s husband, Homer, is an employee at their lawn care business called, Custom Lawn Care.

When she heard about his tragic loss, her family immediately created a pay pal account to help him with expenses.

In just three days, the account has raised nearly $14,000.

Whitehead says they’ve gotten support from as far away as Australia.

“Your heart just breaks. You don’t expect anything like this to happen, especially in your hometown,” Sarah Whitehead, Custom Lawn Care co-owner.

Extreme Detail Owner Tanner Morton is organizing a car wash fundraiser at the New Boston Pharmacy parking lot on Saturday to benefit the Hancock family.

He says all of the proceeds and donations will go directly to the family.

“For it being such a shock, it’s caused people to come together and work together to help out,” explained Morton.

