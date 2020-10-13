Dash cam shows race to hospital to save choking child

National-World

Oakland County, MI (WNEM) — A 10-month old child was saved after officials say it’s possible the child choked on drug paraphernalia that was in the trash. And now the dash cam video of the race to the hospital has been released.

Oakland County Deputies were called to a home in Pontiac on Sept. 28 for a call about a 10-month old infant who was not conscious and not breathing.

When deputies arrived, along with the fire department, first responders started CPR. Due to the child’s condition, the decision was made to take the child to the hospital immediately, instead of waiting for EMS to arrive.

Firefighters loaded the child into the backseat of a patrol car and continued to perform CPR while on the way. Other law enforcement helped block traffic to help expedite their way.

The child was resuscitated.

Detectives interviewed doctors and determined the child had choked on something and then went into cardiac arrest. The child’s parents indicated it was possible the baby found drug paraphernalia in the trash can and ate it.

