Nurses in Norwich, CT strike over failed contract negotiations

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) — Hundreds of nurses in Norwich started their day on a picket line instead of inside a hospital.

The nurses at Backus Hospital said they kicked off a two-day strike Tuesday morning after negotiations over a new contract failed to reach a resolution.

The nurses then staged a walkout at 7 am.

Both sides agreed that with the COVID-19 numbers escalating in this part of the state, this was a terrible time for this strike. However, the nurses said they were standing up for what is right and fair.

Their union president argued that they were essentially striking for fair compensation, better efforts to recruit and retain staff, and better access to personal protective equipment, or PPE.

Backus hospital leaders argued that they have offered a fair deal which includes pay raises for most nurses.

At this point, however, the two sides have not come to a resolution that they consider fair. That’s why the union announced the two-day strike that began Tuesday and will extend through Wednesday. Union president Sherri Dayton, who is also an RN at Backus Hospital, said the decision was not taken lightly, but the nurses felt at this point that it’s the only way to make their voices heard.

“We came to this decision because it’s something we have to do for the patients and for our families,” said Shelly Laibrandt, a nurse on the picket line. “We were basically left with no choice.”

Nurses said 23 negotiation sessions failed.

“The way I feel right now is how those nurses are going to feel at 7 a.m. walking out of that hospital,” Dayton said. “We don’t want to leave our patients inside.”

Backus Hospital’s president sent Channel 3 a written statement in which she stressed that the negotiations will continue.

“I apologize for the concern that I know this is creating for our hospital, our nurses and our community,” wrote Donna Handley, president, Backus Hospital. “We remain firmly committed to reaching a reasonable agreement.”

The hospital itself also released a statement.

“This is heartbreaking,” it said. “The hospital has made every effort to avoid a strike. Over the course of 23 bargaining sessions, and using federal mediators, we have continually addressed issues important to both the union and to the hospital.”

The hospital will remain open during the strike, though patients will likely see picket lines when they arrive.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.