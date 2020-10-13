Packed Pride celebrations spark criticism amid COVID concerns

National-World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Photos of a jam packed club with no social distancing and no mask in sight has many people around town feeling concerned about the continued spread of the coronavirus.

“Educated choices are not being made right now and our communities are going to pay for it, and it’s going to ripple to other communities and loved ones as well,” says Founder of out Front Theatre Company and a leader in the LGBTQIA + Industry Paul Conroy.

Conroy is frustrated and upset with the LGBTQ community after seeing packed parties and events all weekend celebrating Pride.

“They were at District Underground, Atlanta BJ, Roosters Zion,” says Conroy. “To have literally hundreds of people in an enclosed space all close together without mask is just irresponsible.”

A new study from the CDC says an increase in COVID-19 positivity among people 24 and younger were followed by several weeks of increasing positivity rates in those aged 25 and older.

