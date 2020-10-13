Surveillance video captures truck with Trump flags on fire

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) — An arson investigation is underway after a fire at an apartment complex parking lot was caught on camera.

A viewer e-mailed FOX 12 about how someone set flags in support of President Donald Trump on fire late Friday night at the Highland Hills Apartments.

The flags were on the back of a pickup truck, which also burned.

FOX 12 spoke with the truck’s owner who said the whole thing was really scary, but he’s not surprised it happened.

“We are going to buy a couple more flags and if this husk is still sitting here, I’m going to mount more flags on this thing and on my next truck I’m going to do it again,” Joseph Jean said. “I’m not scared of these people at all and it’s going to take a lot more than this to do it.”

“The thing is that we don’t condone this from either side,” Andrea Jean said. “I don’t care if you have Biden flags in your truck. I will never set a vehicle on fire and take the chance of hurting human beings because I couldn’t agree with the flag.”

The Clark County Fire Marshal is investigating the case, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.