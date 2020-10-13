What you need to know about coronavirus on Tuesday, October 13

National-World

While the Asia-Pacific region treads water until a coronavirus vaccine is found, parts of the West are drowning as a second wave firmly establishes itself in Europe.

Life is closer to normal in the Asia-Pacific region thanks to the basic lessons of epidemiology: clear communication, quarantines, border controls, aggressive testing and contact tracing, Tara John writes.

Meanwhile, Europe is now reporting more daily infections than the United States, Brazil, or India — the countries that have been driving the global case count for months — as public apathy grows towards coronavirus guidelines.

In the UK, newly released documents show the government ignored its own scientists, who three weeks ago suggested considering a short “circuit-breaker” lockdown to bring infection levels down. There are now more patients in hospital with Covid-19 in England than there were in March.

After failing to act early, many European leaders have now been forced to take drastic action, which will inevitably damage their economies. France and Spain tightened restrictions in major cities. The German city of Stuttgart has called in the military for help in combating the virus.

The Czech Republic went into a lockdown overnight, with schools and restaurants forced to shut down. The country’s fate is a cautionary tale: the Czechs managed to squash the spring epidemic before it even started, never truly experiencing the horrific consequences of the virus. The early success led to a full reopening during the summer. When infections began to rise in the fall, the country’s populist government was reluctant to act. With an election on the horizon, it put the economy and the mood of the voters first.

The result: the Czech Republic is now experiencing one of the worst outbreaks in the world.

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED

Q. Can you get Covid-19 more than once?

A: The journal Lancet Infectious Diseases published a previously reported study about a 25-year-old man in Nevada who was infected with the novel coronavirus twice: first in April, and then again about a month later, requiring hospitalization in June. The researchers examined genetic material from both coronavirus specimens collected from the man. Their analysis suggests he had two distinct viral infections.

In August, Hong Kong researchers said they found the first documented case of coronavirus reinfection in a 33-year-old man. He tested positive for Covid-19 twice this year. Researchers said the man experienced coronavirus symptoms during his first bout of Covid-19, but that he didn’t have any obvious symptoms the second time.

WHAT’S IMPORTANT TODAY

Johnson & Johnson pauses trial after “unexplained illness”

Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson has paused the advanced clinical trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine because of an unexplained illness in one of the volunteers. The company did not say what the unexplained illness was, but one point of clinical trials is to find out if vaccines cause dangerous side effects.

It’s the second Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial to be paused. AstraZeneca’s trial was halted last month because of a neurological complication in a volunteer in the UK. While the trial resumed there and in other countries, it remains paused in the United States while the FDA investigates.

Trump mocks virus at Florida rally

White House physician Sean Conley said yesterday that President Donald Trump had tested negative for Covid-19 on consecutive days (though he did not specify which days) and is not infectious to others. The memo came moments after Trump was seen boarding Air Force One without a mask.

The President returned to the campaign trail yesterday, addressing a packed-in crowd in Florida. The rally came as scientists issued new warnings about the resurgent virus. The latest data show that 31 states in the US are seeing an upward trend of new Covid-19 cases.

A separate study published yesterday has shown that because of the pandemic, there were 20% more deaths than would normally be expected from March 1 through August 1 in the United States — with Covid-19 officially accounting for about two-thirds of them.

The herd immunity approach is ‘ethically problematic,’ WHO says

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus criticized proponents of the herd immunity approach to Covid-19 yesterday, saying it was “not an option” for the pandemic.

Tedros explained that herd immunity is a concept used for vaccination. “For example, herd immunity against measles requires about 95% of the population to be vaccinated. The remaining 5% will be protected by the fact that measles will not spread among those who are vaccinated,” Tedros said. “In other words, herd immunity is achieved by protecting people from a virus, not by exposing them to it.”

“Never in the history of public health has herd immunity been used as a strategy for responding to an outbreak, let alone a pandemic. It is scientifically and ethically problematic.”

A ‘second wave’ of mental health devastation due to Covid-19 is imminent

While the world struggles to manage the initial waves of death and disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, there is mounting evidence that “a second wave” linked to rising rates of mental health and substance use disorders could be building, according to an article published yesterday in the medical journal JAMA.

ON OUR RADAR

He dismissed Covid-19 and hosted a small family gathering where everyone got infected. He survived, unlike his father-in-law. Now he says he is an example for doubters.

South Korea has made masks mandatory at all crowded facilities, on public transport and at demonstrations, even as it eases up on other restrictions.

Fans attended a Major League Baseball game on Monday night for the first time since March, when the league shut down spring training due to the pandemic.

US authorities are exploring the use of testing to ease air travel restrictions between New York City and London.

The Michigan Supreme Court on Monday denied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request to delay the effect of an opinion that ruled her executive orders on the pandemic are unconstitutional.

TODAY’S TOP TIP

If someone were to drop in front of you physically in cardiac arrest, you would most likely have some idea of what to do — call 911, start CPR. Clearly that person is in physical distress. But when you see someone who’s in clear emotional or mental distress, not only do people often not know what to do, often they turn away. Don’t turn away, stay socially connected and let’s remember that we are all in this together. Here is how.

TODAY’S PODCAST

“Instead of thinking of cold and warm, let’s think about climate change as instability. I don’t think anybody you ask, anybody who’s sane, would say that they like instability.” — Alexander More, Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine

Can climate change make pandemics worse? CNN’s Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir talks to Alexander More, assistant research professor at the Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine, about how a years-long cold weather anomaly worsened the 1918 pandemic, and what that means for us as we head into the winter season of Covid-19. Listen Now.