Woman kidnapped in Omaha decades ago shares story, recalls terror

OMAHA, NE (WOWT) — Kidnapped and left for dead, a woman who didn’t talk much about being terrorized decades ago in Omaha, opens up.

Now she is sharing the reasons for telling her story now — and the impact she hopes it has on others.

42-years ago next month — a kidnapping shook the city.

The PTA at Lewis and Clark Middle School set up a reward fund and for more than a week, no one knew if the suspect would strike again.

“I’ve always had a tremendous amount of warmth for Omaha,” said Debora Harding.

Harding lives in England now but in 1978 she was Debbie Cackler. Back then it was her teachers and students at Lewis and Clark Middle School who helped her cope.

Asked if she thought she was going to die, Harding said, “when you’re mobilizing to survive, you’re not thinking you’re going to die. You’re just fighting for your life.”

The day before Thanksgiving, the then-14-year-old shuffled across the icy school parking lot to the United Methodist Church next door to sing.

But choir practice had been canceled — so she hurried back to try to catch a school bus home.

“As soon as I saw him, he was in a ski mask. There wasn’t any doubt I was in trouble,” she recalled.

The unknown 17-year-old kidnapped her at knife-point and put her in this van.

“He had blindfolded me,” she said.

The guy’s plan involved a ransom. After driving around a while, he stopped at a payphone at 42nd and F Streets and made the teenager call her father.

“He said, ‘Where are you?’ I said, ‘I’m in a phone booth with a knife at my throat. And this guy wants $10,000.’”

The plan: meet him at the Center Mall with money.

But first — he sexually assaulted her, tied her hands, covered her head with a burlap bag, and left her to die by a railcar in the Omaha Stockyards.

“He was looking for a safe place to hide my body.”

By now, Omaha police knew about the plot and waited for the suspect to collect the cash.

He never picked up the money and left the stolen van behind.

Officers captured him 10 days later after he bragged of his exploits to a friend.

“What happens when you’re dealing with multiple trauma,” Harding said.

Decades later — Harding started to put the memories, she so often tried to avoid, back together.

She came back to Omaha to object to her kidnapper’s release from incarceration.

Seeing his face suddenly replaced the images of the mystery guy in a ski mask to great relief.

“That generalized anxiety I carried all those years just disappeared and my mental health ever since — there’s been a decided shift.”

Her next step involved writing a memoir called “Dancing with the Octopus.”

She believes her words can recalibrate what empathy for a victim looks like.

The book also serves as a bit of a thank-you note to Omaha.

“If you look at the back of the book, I have a list of all the officers involved that night,” she said.

Harding’s family moved to northern Iowa a few weeks after the incident — and she was expected to just move on from the terrifying incident.

The 17-year-old kidnapper was in prison until 2003 — only to be convicted of extortion a few years later.

Harding also planned to come to Omaha for her book release — but the COVID-19 pandemic stopped that.

She’s especially grateful to the woman who spotted her in distress in the stockyards that night — and helped her to safety.

