Cops raise money for bulletproof vest for first K-9, ‘Dino’

COLUMBUS, NC (WLOS) — The Columbus Police Department has launched its first K-9 unit with the purchase and training of Dino, a 14-month-old Belgian Malinois, but the department is asking for the public’s financial help as it did not have enough funds to purchase necessary protective gear for the police dog.

STAND T.A.L.L., a local nonprofit, has coordinated a fundraiser to purchase Dino’s bulletproof protective vest.

“This is incredible,” said Sgt. Cody Gordon, who will be heading the CPD K-9 unit as Dino’s handler. “We’re so fortunate to have an organization like STAND T.A.L.L. that not only supports what we in law enforcement do but is willing to step up and raise the funds needed for our K-9’s vest. The department and I can’t thank them enough for what they are doing to assist us.”

Earlier this summer, led by the organization’s vice president Sharon Hanson, STAND T.A.L.L. raised funds for eight protective K-9 vests to cover all the dogs of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit.

Each K-9 bulletproof vests cost $1,750, is custom fit and features the latest in lightweight, bulletproof, slash and puncture-resistant technology.

“We are happy to be able to work with CPD and Polk County area law enforcement,” said Ron Kauffman, STAND T.A.L.L. president. “I know we can count on the animal lovers in Western N.C. to support our fundraising efforts to purchase this custom-made protective vest for Dino, CPD’s first K-9.”

