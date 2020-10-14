Florida Gators pause football activities after increase in COVID-19 cases

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

GAINESVILLE, FL (WESH) — The University of Florida announced Tuesday that all football-related activities have been paused as the team deals with an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The spike in cases means the Gators’ game this Saturday against LSU could be in jeopardy.

UF athletic director Scott Stricklin announced the new cases in a statement Thursday.

“The University of Florida football team has experienced an increase in positive COVID tests among players this week. Out of an abundance of caution, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon,” Stricklin said.

Stricklin said he has been in touch with Texas A&M officials, who the Gators played last weekend, as well as officials from LSU.

Stricklin said the situation will be reevaluated by the university’s medicine staff Wednesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.