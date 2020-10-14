Michigan man loses hunting privileges after poaching plea

National-World

Pickford. MI (WNEM) — An Upper Peninsula man has lost his hunting privileges for life after allegedly poaching numerous animals, including gray wolves.

Kurt Duncan, 56, of Pickford pleaded guilty in September to seven poaching crimes, following an investigation by Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers.

The DNR says he is accused of poaching numerous animals, including 18 gray wolves.

The Michigan DNR’s months-long investigation of Duncan identified 125 wildlife misdemeanor crimes. During an 18-month period Duncan committed numerous wildlife crimes of various species, including: wolves, bald eagles, deer, turkey and bobcat.

On Sept. 24 Duncan accepted a plea agreement offered Chippewa County Prosecutor Robert Stratton. Duncan pleaded guilty to:

• Three counts of the illegal take; possession of wolves.

• Three counts of the illegal take; possession of bald eagles.

• One count of illegal commercialization of a protected species (wolf).

He was sentenced to pay $36,240, has lost all hunting and trapping privileges in Michigan for life, will spend 90 days in jail with 18-24 months of probation, and will forfeiture all items and evidence seized by the DNR during the execution of search warrants—including firearms and snares.

