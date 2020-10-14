Nebraska homeowners frustrated by naked neighbor

National-World

OMAHA, NE (WOWT) — Some homeowners in a west Omaha neighborhood are concerned for their kids as their neighbor enjoys his time in his pool and hot tub in his backyard fully nude.

Omaha police were called twice in the past week to Pacific Meadows northeast of 168th and Pacific Streets and tried to issue a citation for indecent exposure after the man in question was warned once before.

This is something that a neighbor’s 4-year-old could potentially see from a swing-set in the backyard.

Even at dusk, one can see the man’s white slide leading into his pool through the fence.

Omaha police say a child could have seen the 43-year-old man enjoying his hot tub and pool in the nude. That’s how one woman described the vantage point some homeowners have of their newest neighbor.

A neighbor we spoke to declined to go on camera and asked not to be identified out of concern for her family.

“When you’ve got young children, I don’t care if it’s your own home. We can’t do any more for privacy. We have a six-foot double slab privacy fence,” she said.

Attempts to contact the man throughout the day for comment were unsuccessful.

A police report says neighbors showed officers a video of the man exiting the water and stretching in the nude in plain sight. Neighbors declined to share the video with 6 News.

“He shouldn’t be in his back yard naked just feet from my son,” a neighbor said.

These neighbors have taken their complaints to the police and their neighborhood association. Most homeowners say there would be less trouble if the man would cover-up.

“I mean he had no clothes on whatsoever. Nobody wants to see it,” a woman said.

Police last tried on Sunday to issue the man a citation for indecent exposure, which is a misdemeanor. It’s all together with an uncomfortable situation for neighbors who are in close quarters.

