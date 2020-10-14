Police deploy smoke, pepper spray, against ‘unlawful’ protestors

National-World

WAUWATOSA, WI (WDJT) — After things quieted down in Wauwatosa, police say unpeaceful protests erupted again Tuesday night, Oct. 13.

Around 7:40 p.m., police say about 20 vehicles and 30-40 people “paraded” into Wauwatosa on West Lloyd Street, and took up the entire width of the street and blocked traffic.

According to police, the group was honking their horns, hanging out of car windows and sun roofs, sounding air horns, and revving engines. Police said motorcycles were driving on the sidewalks and flashing lights into neighborhood homes.

Wauwatosa police say the group’s behavior was in violation of the law, and disturbed the peace of neighborhoods.

At 8 p.m., police said officers warned the group if they didn’t disperse, arrests would be made. Wauwatosa police said the group did not comply and continued moving down the streets.

Police say protesters taunted officers and yelled profanities at them. At one point, police say they approached a man on a bicycle — identified as a 28-year-old West Allis man — and told him he was under arrest but police say he resisted officers. Police had the man on the ground where he continued to resist and an electric control device was deployed to gain control and compliance. The man was taken into custody.

Another individual, who police say was yelling profanities at officers, was told to move back but he moved closer. Police said this compromised the safety of their officers and an officer pushed him back and dispersed a can of pepper spray.

As the crowd dispersed, Wauwatosa police used smoke and pepper spray. The crowd then left.

Police say two officers sustained minor injuries.

The man arrested from West Allis was medically cleared and taken to the Milwaukee County Jail. A felony charge of resisting an officer –causing soft tissue injury will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The Wauwatosa Police Department said in a news release they are “committed to maintain order, peace, and safety in our community. Blocking streets without permits and participating in loud, boisterous behavior is against the law. We ask that anyone who wishes to participate in a protest or other demonstration to do so in a lawful, peaceful manner.”

