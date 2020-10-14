Program sending free lunches to farmers

National-World

Fremont, NE (Fremont Tribune) — In choosing recipients for the Feed a Farmer program, Tad Dinkins said he doesn’t really have a set plan.

“We just pick a sandwich with chips and a drink and go out and try to find combines,” he said. “’Just drive around until you see the dust,’ is what we say, and we stop and give them lunch and keep going to the next one.”

For the fourth year in a row, the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce has provided area agriculture producers with free meals during the harvest season with its Feed a Farmer Program.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tara Lea said the chamber’s Agriculture Business and Natural Resources Council first started the campaign in 2017.

“The goal was just to provide a small thank you for all the hard work and time that farmers dedicate to the rest of the world,” she said.

Each year, the program has five to six sponsors cover the cost of the lunches from Jimmy John’s and Juice Stop. Employees of the sponsor and a chamber representative then head out and deliver about 10 meals on different days.

“We ask our chamber members to nominate farmers that they know,” Lea said. “After we run out of nominated farmers, we just drive the countryside looking for dust from the combines.”

This year’s sponsors include First National Bank of Omaha, Merritt Trailers, Lincoln Premium Poultry, DPA Auctions and Butler Ag Equipment, of which Dinkins is store manager.

“Every year we receive more and more nominations from our members, so it is really picking up,” Lea said. “We are incredibly thankful for our sponsors to help make this possible.”

Dinkins, who is on the Agriculture Business and Natural Resources Council, said the event was started as just a way for the chamber to show its thanks to farmers.

“It’s just tough this time of year for them. They’re running non-stop, most of them 20-some hours a day if they can if the weather’s right, he said. “And we’re just trying to say thanks and give them lunch.”

Dinkins and others from Butler handed out the meals during about a two-hour period on Oct. 5. He said they usually try to go out around 11 a.m. to catch farmers before they start eating their own lunch.

Each year, Dinkins said he tries to switch up where he travels to deliver the meals, usually within a 10-mile range of Fremont. This year, he said he went north on U.S. Highway 77.

“I think last year, I went west toward North Bend, I think the year before, we went east toward Arlington,” Dinkins said. “So we just kind of change it up.”

With the farmers receiving the meals, Dinkins said they’re always thankful.

“They’re usually pretty happy to see us, get a decent lunch and that people are thinking about them,” he said. “I think it’s kind of much like Christmas: You’re not asking for anything in return, you’re simply just trying to help somebody out and show your appreciation for what they’re doing.”

Lea said the local farmers are always appreciative, and she’s glad to do something to brighten their day.

“Ag plays such an important role in our community, and sadly, our farmers are rarely thanked for all the time and sacrifices they make,” she said. “We just want them to know we understand it has been a tough year and we are thinking about them and appreciate them.”

With farmers providing necessities for those around them, Dinkins said he was happy to take time to show his appreciation.

“I’m happy to do it each year,” he said. “It’s fun, and it’s just so rewarding for us to do it.”

