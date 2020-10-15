Andrew Jackson Foundation to host virtual auction in place of Gala

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Andrew Jackson Foundation will host a virtual auction this year in place of its annual Hermitage Gala fundraiser.

Traditionally, the annual Hermitage Gala fundraiser is the Foundation’s largest fundraising event that supports the organization and the presidential home each year.

“With COVID-19 forcing us to shut down for almost three months, having to scale back our tours to accommodate CDC guidelines, and streamlining our staff, this year has proven to be more than challenging. Canceling this year’s in-person gala was a hard decision–albeit the right decision,” said Howard J. Kittell, president and CEO of the Andrew Jackson Foundation. “We strongly need the community and supporters of Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage to participate in our online auction. Proceeds will help ensure the preservation of this National Historic Landmark and education of the next generation.”

The auction will feature various artwork, historical items, commissioned furniture pieces, tour tickets and experiences for families and individuals to enjoy.

The auction will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, October 19 and end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, October, 25.

Proceeds from the auction benefit the Andrew Jackson Foundation’s education and public programming and assist the presidential home with ongoing preservation and restoration projects.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.