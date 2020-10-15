Hartford to begin development project near baseball stadium

National-World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Local leaders and developers are set to break ground on the first phase of the Downtown North Redevelopment Project in Hartford.

The groundbreaking ceremony is set for 2 p.m. on Thursday.

When completed, the $50 million first phase of the project will have 270 studio, one and two-bedroom apartments, a ground-floor restaurant, retail and entertainment space, and a 330-space parking garage, officials said.

The overall project calls for as many as 1,000 apartments, restaurants, and entertainment space.

The development agreement also includes a minimum of 10% affordable units, which will be supported by federal funding that was allocated by the city.

The project is expected to be completed in about 20 months, officials said.

