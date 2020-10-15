Man uses U-Haul truck to steal $1,200 worth of items from Lowe’s

National-World

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) — A man faces charges for using a U-Haul box truck to steal $1,200 worth of items from a home improvement store.

Police said they arrested Johnny Stell, 49, of Hartford.

They said they were called to the Lowe’s on Buckland Hills Drive around noon on Wednesday.

Loss prevention personnel at the store reported that Stell was seen stealing the merchandise then fleeing in the U-Haul truck.

Officers said they were able to quickly find the vehicle at Evergreen Walk.

They recovered the items and arrested the suspect.

Stell was charged with fourth-degree larceny and released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

He’s scheduled to face a judge in Manchester on Oct. 28.

