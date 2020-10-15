Metro Atlanta county launches an ad campaign from moms to help combat COVID-19

National-World

GWINNETT CO., GA (WGCL) — As the COVID-19 crisis continues across nation, Gwinnett County is launching the #ListenToGwinnettMoms campaign, a public health education campaign designed to inspire our community to continue doing its part to slow the spread of COVID-19 through the wise words of real Gwinnett moms, who have been preparing us for this moment all along.

Moms have always been telling us to wash our hands, keep our distance and prevent the spread of germs – and now this advice has never been more important.

The #ListenToGwinnettMoms campaign will be rolling out across Gwinnett County’s social media channels.

For more information on the campaign, as well as important information on how to slow the spread of COVID-19, visit ListenToGwinnettMoms.com.

