Middle Tennessee sees massive turnout on first day of early voting

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Middle Tennessee, USA (WSMV) — If you showed up to cast your ballot for next month’s election, you certainly aren’t alone, as election officials reported massive turnouts on the first day of early voting in Tennessee.

In Nashville/Davidson County, officials say 12,899 votes were cast on Wednesday.

Wilson County also reported a record-breaking first day of early voting.

With five early voting locations opened throughout the county, election officials estimated that eight people voted every minute.

Day one saw 4,793 votes in Wilson County, up from 3,459 votes on the first day of early voting in 2016. The amount of votes at each Wilson County early voting location is below:

Election Commission Office Lebanon – 1,109

Mt. Juliet Community Center – 1,606

Watertown Community Center – 316

Gladeville Community Center – 773

Lighthouse Church Mt. Juliet – 741

Absentee/mail-in – 248

Long lines were also reported in Sumner County.

“I’ve been chomping at the bit to get to vote,” one voter in Hendersonville said. “I’ve voted since I was 18-years-old. I’m 58 and this is the longest I’ve ever seen it, especially early.”

Rutherford County also reported a large turnout at their polling locations. While the election commission did not send out any numbers, they did, however, tweet that early voting locations had to have hours extended and even additional locations had to open to keep up with the crowd size.

Early voting continues today across the state and right here in Davidson County, where voting locations open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., a little later than they were open yesterday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.