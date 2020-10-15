No convenience fees for online property tax payments

National-World

GWINNETT, GA (WGCL) — Gwinnett County is waiving fees for homeowners who pay their property tax bill online with hopes of lessening the spread of COVID-19.

According to Gwinnett County officials, homeowners who pay their property taxes online will not be charged a convenience fee.

A federal CARES Act grant will cover the fees to encourage homeowners to avoid coming to the tax commissioner’s office to pay their property taxes.

“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to pay their property taxes safely,” Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner Richard Steele said.

“Obtaining this grant helps us do that, and I sincerely hope people take advantage of it during the pandemic to pay online from the safety of home.”

Taxpayers who have already paid their 2020 taxes and incurred a convenience fee will automatically receive a refund of the fees via the card they used from payment processing vendor Value Payment Systems LLC.

