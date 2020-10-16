10,000 fans allowed at Kansas Speedway for this weekend’s race

National-World

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) — When NASCAR returns to Kansas Speedway this weekend, a limited number of fans will also be allowed out at the race.

Track officials have a cap of 10,000 fans for Sunday’s race. They say they are working closely with state and local health officials to make the track as safe as possible for everyone involved.

The ARCA Menards Series Speediatrics 150 race kicks off Friday night, and Saturday will see a Truck Series race and an Xfinity Series race. But fans are only allowed for the main Cup race on Sunday.

Each person will be screened and must abide by social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. As for the drivers and their teams, NASCAR has in place what they’re calling a “competition bubble”. Drivers will actually stay at the track, but team members are required to check into a hotel, get carry-out food if they want to eat out, and interact as little as possible with anyone in the community.

“And then when you’re at the track, we’ve actually divided the infield into pods for the teams again to try to minimize the risk of transmission,” said Pat Warren, president of the Kansas Speedway. “Fingers crossed, we’ve had a lot of luck with this system and preventing the spread of coronavirus within the NASCAR community.”

This will be Clint Bowyer’s final race as a full-time driver. He is going to join the broadcast booth next year. Bowyer is from Emporia, KS, so there are a lot of excited locals who are excited to see him race.

