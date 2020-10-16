12-year-old boy has sold more than 100 derecho baseball bats

National-World

MOUNT VERNON, IA (KCCI) — Twelve-year-old Tommy Rhomberg is still crafting baseball bats from damaged trees.

KCCI’s Alyx Sacks first brought you his story after the Aug. 10 derecho.

Rhomberg is now shipping the bats all over the nation. He has sold more than 100 bats created from tree storm debris.

More than 50 have been completed and shipped out. Part of the proceeds are going directly to recovery efforts as well.

Amanda Rhomberg said while her son has turned into quite the entrepreneur, they still require him to finish his homework before whittling away.

“Once we knew we sold 100, we were going to give $20 of each bat to the Greater Cedar Rapids Foundation. So we knew we were going to sign a check for $2,000, but orders kept coming in, so we haven’t signed that check yet,” she said.

The project has been a real home run.

