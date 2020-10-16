City releases guidance for trick-or-treating
RACINE, WI (WDJT) — The City of Racine is permitting trick-or-treating amid the COVID-19 pandemic but is warning the public to not assume it is safe to do so.
The city said trick-or-treating can be held on Saturday, October 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Leaders from the city’s Public Health Department agree with the recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services that the best advice is to not participate in trick-or-treating this year.
The health department released the follow guidelines for those who do participate:
- All adults and children should be masked (spooky or otherwise) indoors and outside
- Candy should be handed out by one masked individual (children should not reach into bowls), and use hand hygiene between trick-or-treaters
- Families collecting candy should put their collected candy aside for at least 72 hours as an additional precaution
- Avoid in-person haunted houses, large public gathers, in-person indoor parties, happy hours or socializing at bars
- Stay within your own neighborhood/municipality, avoid traveling to others
- Stay home if you are sick or have COVID-19 symptoms
Social distance at least 6 feet apart, indoors and outdoors, from non-household members
- Sanitize your hands frequently – after covering a cough or sneeze, touching your mask, or collecting candy
