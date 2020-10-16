Meet ZooMontana’s quilled friend a North American porcupine

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MISSOULA, MT (KPAX) — Wildlife Correspondent Tanner Saul and Meteorologist Lewis Dortch introduce us to a Montana This Morning favorite a North American porcupine.

The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Due to the state order, masks are required in the gift shop, restrooms and indoor animal exhibits. Masks are available for $.50 if you do not have your own.

ZooMontana is located off of the Zoo Drive exit off Interstate 90 in Billings.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.