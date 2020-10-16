Police: 85-year-old woman victim of attempted rape in Brooklyn apartment building

National-World

New York (WCBS) — Police are investigating the attempted rape of an 85-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

It happened inside the woman’s apartment building at Marine Avenue and Ridge Boulevard in Bay Ridge around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The victim was in the laundry room of the building when police say a man in his 30s came in, attacked her then tried to sexually assault her.

Someone else then walked into the laundry room, and the suspect took off.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. CBS2 has been told she is physically OK.

“That is the most cowardly act I could imagine,” neighbor Peggy McEvoy told CBS2’s Jessica Layton. “An older defenseless woman, it’s just beyond tragic.”

The attack has left neighbors worried for the victim and feeling uneasy about their own safety in an area they trusted.

“We are generally considered a very safe neighborhood,” McEvoy said.

“I walk my dog here all the time. I walk at night, walk down by the shore,” building resident Paul Citarella said. “I’m shocked. It could happen in any place, but you don’t know what’s going on in this world.”

A suspect is in custody. No charges have been filed at this time.

