President Trump to hold rally today in Macon

MACON, GA (WGCL) — President Donald Trump is set to visit Macon Friday as he looks to shore up support in what used to be a traditionally Republican stronghold.

President Trump is set to deliver remarks at a “Make America Great Again” rally in Macon at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 4 p.m.

Trump and his Democratic opponent, Vice President Joe Biden, are locked in a statistical tie in Georgia with just 20 days left until Election Day. Trump has been forced to defend states that have been traditionally Republican states as Biden has outpsent the president across the board and still has plenty of money heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

Trump returned to the campaign trail for the first time Monday night when he held a rally in Sanford, Florida at the local airport.

